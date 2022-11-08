GOP hopes to strengthen its majority in Ohio House, Senate

States go through a political mapmaking process every decade to reflect population change, and Ohio’s latest redistricting fight stretched into election season. A divided federal court panel ordered that the state’s elections go ahead using the third set of Statehouse maps approved by the GOP-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission.

In an active second legislative session year, redistricting played out alongside lawmakers legalizing sports betting, allowing school district employees to carry guns, and debating measures about vaccination requirements, abortion, gun rights and school vouchers, among other bills.

The 2023-24 session is expected to include debate about a state budget and possible additional restrictions on abortion.

Democrat Munira Abdullahi became the state's first Somali lawmaker in the Legislature on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old ran unopposed for a district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind the Minneapolis area.

Democrat Ismail Mohamed, a lawyer running for District 3, could be the first Somali and Muslim man in the Legislature, should he win against his Republican opponent, J. Josiah Lanning.

Jim Obergefell, a Democrat whose landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, is running for House District 89 on a platform of equality in his first move from LGBTQ activism to the political arena.

Obergefell faces Republican incumbent Rep. D.J. Swearingen in a district that leans 57% Republican, according to Dave’s Redistricting App, a political mapmaking website.

Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

