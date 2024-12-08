DeMarvion Overshown's shining moment with Cowboys sparks talk of tandem with Micah Parsons

Overshown's spectacular 23-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving was the type of shining moment Parsons and others had in mind even before Overshown's rookie year was wiped out by a knee injury.

“I said from the beginning, he reminds me of somebody," Parsons said. "Now, he ain't 11 yet! That's Agent 0. I think he has his own, creative identity and that's what I like. He's not trying to be like me."

Overshown, who is hinting at a return to his college number at Texas from the 13 he chose with the Cowboys, gets a chance for an encore with Dallas (5-7) in the spotlight at home again on Monday night against Cincinnati (4-8).

“He said it right. He said I'm not quite 11, but I'm 13,” Overshown said. “And that's all we need. We don't need two No. 11s. We got an 11, and we got a 13.”

And maybe another emerging star.

Parsons was coming off his second All-Pro nod in his two NFL seasons when the Cowboys drafted Overshown in the third round last year. He tore a knee ligament in a preseason game a few months later.

The small-town Texas guy who is proud of his rural roots never stopped smiling when telling reporters he would be back in a year.

“I always say who I was in front of the camera was who I was throughout my whole journey,” Overshown said. “There's definitely days where, you know, every day is not your best day. But you think about that a couple seconds and then you think about what tomorrow brings. It brightens your day."

The way Dallas coach Mike McCarthy sees it, there's so much for rookies to learn, not getting on the field at all during the regular season isn't quite the setback some might think it would be.

“He did grow, whether he realized it or not,” McCarthy said. “Just like any player that comes into the league, there are things you just have to go through in your first year. The second year ... the expectation of what every day brings is easier. He’s been a very mature, consistent player and person for us."

Overshown stayed at Texas for five years, and turned 23 less than a week before his season-ending injury. He'll be 25 before the start of his third regular season.

Being a little older has meant being a little more urgent in Overshown's return from the injury.

“You get a year off, but it really wasn't a year off because I'm expected to be a year two player and not be a year one player when I come back,” Overshown said. “So I definitely took that time off as, ‘I’m not getting the game experience, but I'm going to get this off-the-field experience and I'm going to get dang near close to if I played last year.'”

Overshown played a season-low 18 snaps in Week 2 when the Cowboys gave up touchdowns on New Orleans' first six possessions in the Saints' 44-19 victory.

First-year defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer said it was because Dallas spent most of the game in base packages that didn't include Overshown.

Since then, though, Overshown has played every snap in four games and has been off the field for just one defensive play in the past three weeks. Dallas has won consecutive games coming off a five-game losing streak.

“It’s more about when he first came back, we were trying to get him settled in with one personnel group,” Zimmer said. “He’s got a unique asset of strength and speed and power. When he gets to the football, he’s got physicality and usually he can get to the ball. You don’t want to take a guy like that off the field if you can help it.”

Asked if he envisioned a tandem after the Cowboys drafted Overshown, Parsons hinted at a smile and suggested he might spend more time off the line of scrimmage in future years. That was the case earlier in his career before essentially becoming a full-time rusher on the line.

“You just never know,” Parsons said. “Just me and him. Rock the show.”

For now, Overshown figures to keep playing off the attention Parsons draws at the line of scrimmage, and seeing how he might be able to change that formula.

One way or another, Overshown figures he and Parsons can play off each other. They are the team's top two in sacks, Parsons with 6 1/2 to five for Overshown.

“It's going to open up our defense a whole lot when they start respecting 13 as well,” Overshown said. “Micah, he'd probably say the same. It's going to be one of these games where they're going to have to put some respect on 13 and it's just not going to be able to triple-team 11 the whole game.”

Overshown has the highlight play to prove it.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP