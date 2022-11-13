Dejulius scores 22, Cincinnati drops Eastern Kentucky 87-69

Dejulius shot 9 for 17, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (3-0). Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 8 from distance), and he also had three steals. Landers Nolley II recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (1-2) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Eastern Kentucky also got 11 points from Leland Walker. Cooper Robb also put up 10 points and four assists.