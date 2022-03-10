Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

DeJulius lifts Cincinnati over East Carolina 74-63 in AAC

news
45 minutes ago
David DeJulius had 22 points as Cincinnati beat East Carolina 74-63 in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David DeJulius had 22 points as eighth-seeded Cincinnati got past ninth-seeded East Carolina 74-63 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati (18-14). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points. John Newman III had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-15). Vance Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ludgy Debaut had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
2
Blood needed: Community Blood Center drives slated for March
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top