DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Cards for 7th in Maui

Louisville had taken a 30-28 lead lead on El Ellis’ jumper with five seconds left, leaving just enough time for DeJulius’ big shot on a fast break for a 31-30 lead.

DeJulius made another 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half and the Bearcats (4-3) built a double-digit lead by six minutes into the half. DeJulius made 6 of 14 3-pointers.