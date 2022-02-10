DeJulius carries Cincinnati over South Florida 70-59

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David DeJulius had 24 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 70-59 on Wednesday night.
Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (16-7, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points and Abdul Ado had eight rebounds and three blocks.
Sam Hines Jr. had 12 points for the Bulls (7-15, 2-8). Jamir Chaplin and Caleb Murphy each had 10 points.
