BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern train derailment: What we know about Clark County incident
X
Dark Mode Toggle

DeJulius' 30 lead Cincinnati past SMU 97-74

news
37 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the SMU Mustangs 97-74 on Sunday led by David DeJulius' 30 points

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius' 30 points led Cincinnati past SMU 97-74 on Sunday.

Dejulius also contributed six assists for the Bearcats (20-11, 11-7 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Mustangs (10-21, 5-13) were led in scoring by Zhuric Phelps, who finished with 17 points. SMU also got 14 points and six rebounds from Mo Njie. Efe Odigie also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Norfolk Southern derailment second in Clark County in less than a year
2
Springfield pilot earns Angel Flight award
3
Letter from the Publisher: Changes to the Saturday paper will begin on...
4
New Carlisle businesses, vendors to host End of Winter Market
5
Literary classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ coming to Clark State stage
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top