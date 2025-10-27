Defensive issues hurt Bengals once again in loss to previously winless Jets

In position for a momentum-building victory, the Bengals crashed. They surrendered 23 points in the fourth quarter of a wild 39-38 loss to the lowly New York Jets on Sunday.

“The offense scored enough and the defense, we should have lived up to it,” cornerback DJ Turner II said. “This is not about what they did, it's about what we did. We have to finish the game out, play better defense."

Cincinnati got off to a 2-0 start this season, but Joe Burrow got hurt in its second game. It acquired Flacco in a trade with Cleveland during a four-game slide, and the 40-year-old quarterback passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-31 win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 16.

With Flacco stabilizing the QB position, the Bengals (3-5) had an opportunity to turn their season around — with home games against the previously winless Jets and roller-coaster Bears before their bye week. But they were hurt by their ongoing defensive issues once again.

“As a whole — as a defense — everyone has got to step up and play better,” safety Geno Stone said. “You can't just single out one person because we're on the field together. We just have to be better next week.”

The defensive performance against New York was particularly alarming, even for a Cincinnati team that allowed at least 27 points in its previous six games.

The Jets played without receiver Garrett Wilson because of a knee injury. They managed a total of 17 points and 302 yards in the previous two games combined. They hadn't scored a first-half touchdown since Week 1 against Pittsburgh.

But they shredded Cincinnati's defense for 254 yards rushing and 502 yards overall. The Bengals had a 38-24 lead in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't stop the Jets in the final minutes.

“This is one that we had right in our grasp, and that's the disappointing part about it," coach Zac Taylor said. “We were right there, we had this. ... We let it get away from us. It's frustrating.”

What's working

The run game. Cincinnati averaged 56.7 yards rushing over its first six games this season. But it has been much better in the past two weeks.

The Bengals rushed for 142 yards in their win against the Steelers, then gained a season-high 181 yards on the ground against the Jets.

“I thought our guys up front were doing a great job,” Taylor said after the loss to New York. “I thought the backs were running really well, breaking tackles.”

What needs help

The pass rush. One of the biggest problems for Cincinnati's defense is its missing pass rush. It hasn't registered a sack since its 27-18 loss at Green Bay on Oct. 12. It had two quarterback hits against Pittsburgh and just one against New York.

Stock up

Samaje Perine scored his first touchdown of the season on a 32-yard run in the third quarter. The veteran running back set season highs with nine carries for 94 yards. He entered with 99 yards on 22 carries on the year.

Stock down

Andrei Iosivas set career highs with 36 receptions for 479 yards and six touchdowns in his second year with Cincinnati, but this season has been a disaster so far.

The 26-year-old Iosivas was shut out against the Jets. He has just 11 receptions for 170 yards and no TDs.

Injuries

All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson returned to the lineup after he missed the victory over Pittsburgh. But he aggravated his hip injury in the final seconds of the first half against New York. He hobbled off the field, then spiked his helmet when he reached the sideline.

Key numbers

8 — Tee Higgins has scored a touchdown in eight consecutive home games. The lanky receiver had a 44-yard TD catch against New York, but that was his only reception of the afternoon.

12 — Ja’Marr Chase had 12 catches for 91 yards in his third consecutive game with double-digit receptions. He has 64 targets in the last four games.

What's next

Cincinnati hosts Chicago on Sunday. The Bears had won four in a row before their 30-16 loss at Baltimore.

