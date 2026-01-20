Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gets second interview for Browns head coaching job

The 59-year old Schwartz has been the architect of one of the league’s top defenses the past three seasons.

Cleveland led the league in total defense in 2023 and ranked fourth this season as Myles Garrett had 23 sacks and broke the NFL single-season record.

Schwartz has head coaching experience, leading the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013. He had a 29-52 overall record and led the Lions to the playoffs in 2011, three seasons after they were the first NFL team to go 0-16.

Cleveland needs a head coach after it fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 overall record. Stefanski was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

The Browns were 5-12 this past season and 8-26 the past two years.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was the Browns offensive coordinator in 2019, is expected to get a second interview on Tuesday. his first session with the Browns was on Jan. 10.

