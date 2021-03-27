Defending champion Lubbock Christian repeats in women's DII

“We just survived it,” LCU coach Steve Gomez said. “They fought back so well in the fourth quarter. And finally we got a couple of buckets and free throws, and hung on.”

Drury, in its first Division II championship, was slowed by injuries. National player of the year, Paige Robinson, injured her left ankle with 3:26 left in the semifinals, and starter Payton Richards also hurt her left ankle with 4:02 left in the second quarter against LCU.

Robinson scored 20 points and Emily Parker added 15 for Drury, which trailed by 17 points in the quarterfinals and nine in the semifinals. Richards had eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

Turner finished with 13 points and Duncan had 12 for Lubbock Christian, which shot 48.9% but turned it over 20 times.

Drury was undefeated last season, winning 32 straight, before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

