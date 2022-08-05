Defender Miazga returns to MLS with FC Cincinnati

“He’s got a unique set of experiences in that he’s got clear experience all across Europe and in top leagues, and has won over there,” Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said at a news conference Friday. “But the differentiating factor was his knowledge of MLS and him having won something here. And I think the more that we went through the process and learned about Matt, the sort of person and competitor, it made us more motivated to get the deal done.”

Cincinnati acquired Miazga with the No. 1 spot in the league’s allocation order and used targeted allocation money, which can be used to pay salary and fund acquisition costs of a player whose costs are above the salary cap charge.

Cincinnati is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings and angling to make the playoffs for the first time since joining MLS in 2019.

