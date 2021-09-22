Debate begins on Ohio's critical race theory ban bills

A second bill introduced by Rep. Don Jones of Freeport contains similar provisions and also prohibits teaching that the advent of slavery constituted the true founding of the United States.

Despite the GOP legislation, there’s little evidence that the subject is being taught in K-12 schools in Ohio or elsewhere. Proponents say the concept is being misconstrued and is a way to discuss the role of racism in society, such as discrimination in bank loans.

Neither Ohio bill uses the phrase critical race theory, though Jones criticized the concept by name in a news release.

Jones called the theory anti-American, saying “it is designed to look at everything from a ‘race first’ lens, which is the very definition of racism.” Similar bans have been proposed by lawmakers in at least 16 other states.