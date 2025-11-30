Deandre Jones scores 19 to propel Kent State past Penn State-Shenango 123-59

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Deandre Jones came off the bench to score 19 and lead Kent State over Penn State-Shenango 123-59 on Saturday night.

Jones also contributed seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (7-1), who have won seven in a row. Delrecco Gillespie added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Rayvon Griffith totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

The Nittany Lions were led by Devin Alston, who posted 22 points and six rebounds. Darius Williams added 13 points.

Kent State took the lead with 19:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Griffith led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 60-17 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

