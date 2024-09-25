DE Myles Garrett among key Browns players not practicing due to injuries. G Teller put on IR

Garrett is dealing with injuries to his feet, Achilles tendon and thigh. He struggled just to finish Sunday's loss against the New York Giants, and limped badly while leaving the stadium afterward.

Garrett has been bothered with the injuries to his feet for weeks, and said in compensating for them he has developed issues in his legs.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet ruled out Garrett for this week.

Garrett was on the team's pre-practice injury report with tackles Jack Conklin (hamstring) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), running backs Jerome Ford (knee) and Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow) and tight end David Njoku (ankle).

Wills got hurt making his season debut against the Giants after undergoing surgery on the same knee in December.

Cleveland's offensive line will be without starting right guard Wyatt Teller for at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve.

Teller was one of three offensive linemen hurt against the New York Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler sustained a strained medial collateral ligament when he got rolled up on while blocking on a field-goal attempt.

The loss of Teller is a major blow to a struggling Browns offense that has produced just 50 points in three games and has not protected quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked a league-leading 18 times.

