De La Cruz steals 100th career base, Reds win 8-3 and assure Pirates 28th losing season in 34 years

De La Cruz swiped second base in the fifth inning and scored on Stephenson’s single for a 7-0 lead, his 65th stolen base this season. The 22-year-old is hitting .260 with 24 homers and 70 RBIs this year after batting .235 with 13 homers, RBIs and 35 steals in 98 games as a rookie.

He became the first player with 30 homers and 100 steals in his first two seasons.

Last-place Pittsburgh (72-82) has lost six of eight.

Stephenson hit a solo homer in the first off Mitch Keller (11-11), a three-run double in a four-run third and a run-scoring single in a three-run fourth as Cincinnati built a 7-0 lead. He has 19 homes and a career high 65 RBIs.

Jonathan India hit his 15th homer in the fourth.

Keller tied a season high by giving up eight runs along with seven hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. He lost his fourth straight losing decision.

Oneil Cruz homered off Brent Suter leading off the seventh and joined Barry Bonds and Andrew McCutchen as the only Pirates 25 or younger to have 20-homer, 20-steal seasons.

Isaac Mattson, a 29-year-old right-hander, retired six straight batters in the seventh and eighth innings of his Pirates debut, his first big league appearance since four games for Baltimore in 2021.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene is coming of a bruised elbow to start Sunday in his first appearance since Aug. 13. “He will be controlled,” manager David Bell said. “A significant time has passed to just put him out there."

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Jared Jones (6-7, 3.85) stats Saturday against Cincinnati RHP Rhett Lawder ((1-2, 1.74).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP