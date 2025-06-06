De La Cruz out of Reds' lineup against Arizona after flight from Dominican Republic canceled

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz will not be in the lineup for Cincinnati's series opener against Arizona on Friday night after his flight from the Dominican Republic, where he was mourning the death of his older sister, was canceled.

The 23-year-old De La Cruz returned to the Dominican after Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was not placed on the bereavement list and was expected to be back in Cincinnati late Friday.