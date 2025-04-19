De La Cruz, McClain each hit a 3-run HR as Reds beat Orioles 8-3

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain each hit three-run home runs and the Cincinnati Reds began their first nine-game road trip of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Jeimer Candelario also connected off Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (0-2), who allowed seven runs and six hits with five walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Andrew Abbott (2-0) struck out 11 over six innings, giving up one run and two hits, in his second start since returning from the injured list following a rotator cuff strain.

Jose Trevino had three hits and walked once, and Austin Hays had two hits in his first game in Baltimore since the Orioles traded him to Philadelphia last July.

Heston Kjerstad homered for a second consecutive night, and Cedric Mullins hit his team-leading fifth as the Orioles failed in their first bid for three straight wins.

Key moment

After De La Cruz's homer in the third inning put Cincinnati in front, the Reds chased Povich in the fourth. Leading off the inning, Candelario homered 415 feet into the Orioles bullpen. Four batters later, McClain sent Povich's 0-1 offering about five rows deep into the seats in right center.

Key stat

Reds batters finished 6 for 16 against Povich, raising their season batting average against left-handers more than 20 points to .167. Prior to Friday, they had only 16 RBIs against lefties all season.

Up next

The Orioles are calling up RHP Bandon Young to make his MLB debut against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (2-1, 0.98 ERA).

Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Blake Dunn (59) and Jose Trevino (35) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Elly De La Cruz, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain (9) celebrates his three-run home run with third base coach J.R. House (56) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds' Jeimer Candelario (3) celebrates his home run with third base coach J.R. House, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, top, celebrates his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game next to Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez, bottom, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) and shortstop Elly De La Cruz, right, celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cade Povich throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz throws to first base to put out Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

