De La Cruz leads Reds against the Rays after 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (6-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Rays -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Rays on Friday.

Cincinnati is 29-22 in home games and 54-50 overall. The Reds are seventh in the NL with 109 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Tampa Bay has a 53-51 record overall and a 22-23 record in road games. The Rays have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .322.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Cruz leads the Reds with 42 extra base hits (21 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs). Austin Hays is 12 for 37 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 26 home runs while slugging .517. Yandy Diaz is 11 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (foot), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.