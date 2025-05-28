De La Cruz hits 2 long homers, Singer sharp against former team, Reds top Royals 7-2

Singer (6-3), acquired from the Royals in November, allowed two runs and seven singles.

Tyler Stephenson homered in the second, but Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India had RBI single in the bottom half.

Key moment

TJ Friedl singled to lead off the eighth inning and scored from first on an infield squibber. Pitcher John Schreiber's rushed throw bounced into right field for an error. De La Cruz was walked intentionally before Schreiber walked Stephenson and Spencer Steer.

Key stat

Singer retired 14 of his last 16 batters and matched his season high for innings.

Up next

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.54 ERA) and Royals LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.93 ERA) start Wednesday.

