De La Cruz flashes speed, sparks Reds over Cardinals 4-3

Ian Gibaut (6-1) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Alexis Díaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to remain perfect in 15 save chances as the Reds took two of three from the Cardinals.

St. Louis went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and is 9 for 70 (.129) in its last 12 games. The last-place Cardinals are 7-15 in one-run games and dropped eight games behind Pittsburgh, the NL Central leader. St. Louis has lost seven of its last nine.

Jonathan India homered in the first but the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the second on Jordan Walker's run-scoring single and Tommy Edman's RBI grounder.

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI triple in the third.

NO DECISION FOR STARTERS

Wainwright gave up three runs and right his in 5 2/3 innings and is 0-1 in his last three outings. He made his Wainwright’s 397th start, third for St. Louis behind Bob Gibson and Bob Forsch. … Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene made his first start since June 1 and gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. His fastball averaged 98 mph, down 0.6 mph from his season average. He skipped his prior scheduled start because of stiffness in his right hip.

SWISS ARMY KNIFE

Edman made his 10th appearance this season in center. He also has appeared at shortstop (27 games), second (21) and right (eight). The only other Cardinal in franchise history to appear in 10-plus games at second base, shortstop, and center field was Dave Brain for the 1904 Cardinals.

ROSTER MOVE

Reds: Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Triple-A Louisville. Herget pitched 1 1/3 innings Saturday after being recalled earlier that day. He allowed three runs and four hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Casey Legumina (bruised right ankle) returned from a rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated Sunday from the 15-day injured list. He is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. … 3B Nick Senzel (right knee injury) is on track to join the team in Houston and be activated Friday.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain) received two injections in his back on June 1 in Los Angeles: a cortisone and lidocaine injection and an epidural for nerve blocking. He is to meet Thursday with the doctor who gave the injections and might be able to resume baseball activities the following day.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.27) will make his second career appearance and start Monday against the Royals, who will go with RHP Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.59). On opening day, Weaver went on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain and made his season and Reds debuts on April 20. Greinke is 8-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 14 career starts against Cincinnati.

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.00) will face San Francisco’s RHP Logan Webb (4-6, 3.09) on Monday. In his last start, Liberatore lasted just four innings, allowing five runs and his first home run of the year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP