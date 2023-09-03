De La Cruz and Renfroe help Reds rally in 9th for 2-1 win over Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a tying single and newcomer Hunter Renfroe beat out a double-play ball to drive in the winner as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight night, defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Saturday.

In a matchup of National League playoff contenders, Javier Assad pitched a season-high eight shutout innings and Jeimer Candelario launched his career-best 20th homer to help Chicago take a 1-0 lead into the ninth.

Jake Fraley led off with a double against Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3), and pinch-runner Harrison Bader stole third. TJ Friedl walked and Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch before De La Cruz singled to right field.

Nick Martini flied out, keeping the bases loaded, and José Cuas entered to face Renfroe — claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week.

He hit a grounder to shortstop, and the Cubs tried to turn an inning-ending double play. Renfroe barely beat the relay to first, allowing Friedl to score the winning run.

In the second game of Friday's doubleheader, the Reds erased a 2-1 deficit in the ninth against Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay to win 3-2 and earn a split.

