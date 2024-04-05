D.C. United tries to end road draw streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -155, DC United +374, Draw +312; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits the Columbus Crew after playing to a draw in three road games in a row.

The Crew are 3-1-0 in Eastern Conference play. The Crew rank ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 25 corner kicks, averaging 4.2 per game.

United is 2-1-1 in Eastern Conference games. United is second in the MLS drawing 41 corner kicks, averaging 6.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has scored three goals with one assist for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals.

Christian Benteke has four goals and one assist for United. Pedro Santos has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: Averaging 1.5 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Derrick Jones (injured), Alexandru Matan (injured).

United: Garrison Isaiah Tubbs (injured), Kristian Fletcher (injured), Matai Akinmboni (injured), Matti Peltola (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Pedro Santos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.