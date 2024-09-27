D.C. United hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +128, DC United +175, Draw +274; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and the Columbus Crew square off in Eastern Conference action.

United is 5-11-7 in Eastern Conference play. United has scored 44 goals while conceding 61 for a -17 goal differential.

The Crew are 13-4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cucho Hernandez leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 15 goals. The Crew have scored 58.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has 19 goals and four assists for United. Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Hernandez has scored 15 goals with seven assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: William Conner Antley (injured), Matai Akinmboni (injured), Jackson Hopkins (injured), David Schnegg (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.