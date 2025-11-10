Dayton visits Xavier following Noel's 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Dayton after Mariyah Noel scored 22 points in Xavier's 62-61 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Xavier went 7-24 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 62.5 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

Dayton finished 18-13 overall with a 5-5 record on the road a season ago. The Flyers averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.9% from deep last season.

