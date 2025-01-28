Dayton visits Saint Bonaventure following Moore's 21-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Dayton after Chance Moore scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure's 75-61 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is second in the A-10 with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 8.7.

The Flyers have gone 4-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Saint Bonaventure makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Dayton scores 12.0 more points per game (76.1) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (64.1).

The Bonnies and Flyers square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Brown is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.