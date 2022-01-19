Hamburger icon
Dayton tops Saint Bonaventure 68-50

Koby Brea and DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points apiece — a career-high for Brea — and Dayton beat Saint Bonaventure 68-50

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Koby Brea and DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points apiece and Dayton beat Saint Bonaventure 68-50 on Tuesday night.

The 20 points were a career high for Brea, who made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Holmes grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Kobe Elvis had 14 points for Dayton (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Jalen Adaway scored 15 points for the Bonnies (10-4, 2-1).

Jaren Holmes, who led the Bonnies in scoring coming into the contest at 16 points per game, scored five on 1-for-12 shooting. Second-leading scorer Kyle Lofton (14 ppg) scored seven shooting 3 for 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

