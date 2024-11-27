Dayton squares off against No. 2 UConn

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn and Dayton meet at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Flyers have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 8.0.

The Huskies are 4-2 in non-conference play. UConn ranks seventh in the Big East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 5.7.

Dayton scores 79.9 points, 17.2 more per game than the 62.7 UConn allows. UConn averages 18.6 more points per game (87.3) than Dayton gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Flyers.

Alex Karaban is averaging 15 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.