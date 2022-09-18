springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dayton sets NCAA record in win over DII Kentucky St.

news
21 minutes ago
Dante Casciola threw for thee touchdowns and Dayton beat Division II-level Kentucky State 46-3 on Saturday in the Flyers’ record-setting performance

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola threw three touchdown passes and Dayton beat Division II-level Kentucky State 46-3 on Saturday in the Flyers' record-setting performance.

For its effort, Dayton has now scored points in an NCAA-all-division record 500 straight games.

Casciola connected with Jake Chisholm on a 5-yard scoring pass near the end of the first quarter to set the consecutive points game record. Later, the duo connected on a 54-yard touchdown for a 17-3 lead with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Dayton outgained the Thorobreds in total yardage 348-134.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

In Other News
1
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
2
Clark, Champaign districts see average scores on state school report...
3
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
4
Local agriculture conference at Clark State includes 9 regional...
5
Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster supply exhausted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top