Dayton proposes alternative policing for mental health calls

The western Ohio city approved a $150,000 contract last week with a Washington, D.C.-based company, tasking them with data analysis of emergency calls made to the department, making recommendations and meeting with community stakeholders, Dayton Daily News reported Monday.

The process in partnership with Dignity Best Practices will happen over the next six months during which the city will evaluate whether a mental health professional or social worker could be better responders than Dayton police officers.