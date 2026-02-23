Dayton plays No. 18 Saint Louis, looks for 4th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts No. 18 Saint Louis aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Flyers are 13-2 on their home court. Dayton scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Billikens are 13-1 in conference play. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari McCottry averaging 4.5.

Dayton's average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Louis won the last matchup 102-71 on Jan. 31. Trey Green scored 23 points to help lead the Billikens to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Robbie Avila is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Billikens. Green is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Billikens: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.