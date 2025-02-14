Dayton plays conference rival Duquesne

BOTTOM LINE: Enoch Cheeks and Dayton host Jahsean Corbett and Duquesne in A-10 play Saturday.

The Flyers are 13-2 on their home court. Dayton is second in the A-10 with 15.6 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 5.6.

The Dukes are 5-6 in A-10 play. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Dayton makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Duquesne averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Javon Bennett is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 12.3 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.