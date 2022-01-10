Dayton looks for home win vs St. Louis

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 75 percent of its free throws. The Billikens are 2-4 when they shoot below 75 percent from the line.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flyers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Dayton has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Saint Louis has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis offense has scored 80.6 points per game, the 21st-highest figure in Division I. Dayton has only averaged 70 points per game, which ranks 202nd nationally.

