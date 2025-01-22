Dayton hosts Saint Louis after Gray's 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Dayton after Brooklyn Gray scored 23 points in Saint Louis' 66-63 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Flyers are 9-2 on their home court. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Nayo Lear averaging 6.0.

The Billikens have gone 1-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Billikens meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Peyton Kennedy is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.