Dayton hosts Belmont for cross-conference matchup

Belmont Bruins (1-2) at Dayton Flyers (2-1)
Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Belmont in out-of-conference play.
Dayton finished 18-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flyers averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.
Belmont finished 15-5 in MVC play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 14.1 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
