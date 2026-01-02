Dayton heads to Loyola Chicago for conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Deshayne Montgomery and Dayton take on Miles Rubin and Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

The Ramblers are 3-4 on their home court. Loyola Chicago has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Flyers have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Loyola Chicago averages 68.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 69.3 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Montgomery is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.