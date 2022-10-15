Dayton gets boost late in fourth, trips up Marist 24-7

Shane Hamm's 39-yard touchdown pass to Luke Brenner was the game's only touchdown until Chisholm scored on a 2-yard run with 3:27 remaining in the game. Michael Neel scored on a 10-yard run a couple of minutes later for the Flyers.

The two fourth-quarter touchdowns came on drives of two yards and 17 yards. The first was set up by Mason Henry's fourth-down sack of Marist quarterback Diego Arroyo. The second TD came after Cole Hildebrand's interception of Arroyo.