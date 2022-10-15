springfield-news-sun logo
Dayton gets boost late in fourth, trips up Marist 24-7

Jake Chisholm had 91 yards rushing, Dayton cashed in on two big defensive stops, and the Flyers defeated Marist 24-7

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Chisholm had 91 yards rushing, Dayton cashed in on two big defensive stops, and the Flyers defeated Marist 24-7 on Saturday.

Shane Hamm's 39-yard touchdown pass to Luke Brenner was the game's only touchdown until Chisholm scored on a 2-yard run with 3:27 remaining in the game. Michael Neel scored on a 10-yard run a couple of minutes later for the Flyers.

The two fourth-quarter touchdowns came on drives of two yards and 17 yards. The first was set up by Mason Henry's fourth-down sack of Marist quarterback Diego Arroyo. The second TD came after Cole Hildebrand's interception of Arroyo.

Hamm completed 11 of 19 passes for 105 yards for Dayton (4-2, 2-1 Pioneer Football League). He was sacked five times.

Marist quarterbacks Arroyo, Brock Bagozzi and Logan Brabham were a combined 18 of 36 for 193 yards with two interceptions. They were sacked five times.

Marist (2-4, 2-2) was shut out until Tristan Shannon scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds remaining.

