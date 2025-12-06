Dayton Flyers host the Long Island Sharks for cross-conference contest

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and LIU face off in non-conference action.

The Flyers are 2-1 in home games. Dayton is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Sharks are 2-2 on the road. LIU is fifth in the NEC with 11.7 assists per game led by Isabella Tanedo averaging 2.8.

Dayton makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). LIU has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nayo Lear is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Flyers. Jayda Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Kadidia Toure is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 9.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.