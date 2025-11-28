Dayton Flyers face the No. 9 BYU Cougars

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on No. 9 BYU at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Flyers have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Cougars have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. BYU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton scores 79.0 points, 11.5 more per game than the 67.5 BYU gives up. BYU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 56.7%.

AJ Dybantsa is averaging 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.7 points.

