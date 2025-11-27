Dayton Flyers and the Butler Bulldogs square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Dayton meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Flyers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Nicole Stephens averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Butler is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Dayton makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Butler has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Leung is shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10 points. Nayo Lear is shooting 57.1% and averaging 17.4 points.

Lily Zeinstra is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Saniya Jackson is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.