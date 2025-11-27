Dayton Flyers and the Butler Bulldogs square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

The Dayton Flyers square off against the Butler Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Butler Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Dayton Flyers (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Dayton meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Flyers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Nicole Stephens averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Butler is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Dayton makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Butler has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Leung is shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10 points. Nayo Lear is shooting 57.1% and averaging 17.4 points.

Lily Zeinstra is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Saniya Jackson is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

