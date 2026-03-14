Dayton defeats St. Bonaventure 68-63 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javon Bennett had 27 points to lead Dayton to a 68-63 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Bennett shot 8 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the fourth-seeded Flyers (22-10) who will bring a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's semifinal matchup with No. 1 seed Saint Louis. Jordan Derkack added 15 points and five rebounds. Amael L'Etang posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.