Dayton defeats SIU-Edwardsville 63-47 to begin season

Led by Daron Holmes' 19 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 63-47 in a season opener
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 19 points helped Dayton defeat SIU-Edwardsville 63-47 in a season opener on Monday night.

Holmes added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis scored nine points while shooting 2 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and five assists. Nate Santos shot 2 of 2 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with six points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Ray'Sean Taylor finished with 14 points for the Cougars. Lamar Wright added eight points and two steals. In addition, Damarco Minor finished with seven points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Dayton is a matchup Friday with Northwestern on the road. SIU-Edwardsville hosts North Park on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

