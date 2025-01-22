Dayton defeats Duquesne 82-62

The Dukes (9-10, 4-2) were led by Tre Dinkins, who posted 14 points and four assists.

Dayton led 44-25 at halftime, with Cheeks racking up 14 points. L'Etang led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Dayton's next game is Friday against Saint Joseph's at home. Duquesne visits Fordham on Sunday.

