Dayton Daily News names Bethard as editor, content officer

Bethard is a native of Collins, Ohio. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ashland University in Ohio. She began her journalism career with The Sandusky Register in 2009.

She had been sharing newsroom leadership responsibilities since 2020 with Jim Bebbington, who will be leaving the organization at the end of February.

Bethard said it is “more important than ever” for the newspaper to serve the Dayton region “with the journalism that matters most.”

“I'm honored to lead our newsroom in this mission, where we'll continue to deliver robust and vital local news with real community impact,” she said.