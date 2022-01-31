Dayton Daily News names Bethard as editor, content officer

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ashley Bethard has been appointed editor of the Dayton Daily News and chief content officer for Cox First Media, the newspaper announced Sunday.
Bethard had been sharing newsroom leadership responsibilities since 2020 with Jim Bebbington, who will be leaving Cox at the end of February.
Bethard will lead the newsroom while “setting the news brand, content, audience and product strategies for all of Cox First Media,” the newspaper said in a statement.
Cox First Media includes two other southwest Ohio newspapers, The Springfield News-Sun in Springfield and The Journal-News in Hamilton.
“Ashley has proven herself a visionary thinker and a strategic and compassionate leader,” said Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News and Cox First Media. “Ashley is the perfect leader to take the Dayton Daily News into the future.”
Bethard is a native of Collins, Ohio. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ashland University in Ohio. She began her journalism career with The Sandusky Register in 2009.
Bethard said it is “more important than ever” for the newspaper to serve the Dayton region “with the journalism that matters most.”
“I'm honored to lead our newsroom in this mission, where we'll continue to deliver robust and vital local news with real community impact,” she said.