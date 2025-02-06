Dayton and VCU square off in conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Max Shulga and VCU visit Enoch Cheeks and Dayton in A-10 action.

The Flyers are 13-1 in home games. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Rams have gone 8-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Dayton averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Rams match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Joseph Bamisile is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.