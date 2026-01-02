Dayton and Duquesne square off for conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Alexis Bordas and Duquesne visit Nayo Lear and Dayton in A-10 action Saturday.

The Flyers have gone 4-1 at home. Dayton is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes have gone 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Dayton's average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lear is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bordas is shooting 35.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.