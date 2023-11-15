Dawson's 25 points leads Akron past Heidelberg 114-56

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mikal Dawson had 25 points in Akron's 114-56 victory over Heidelberg on Tuesday night.

Dawson shot 9 for 12, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Zips (3-0). Shammah Scott shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Sammy Hunter shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Student Princes were led in scoring by Jashun Cobb, who finished with 15 points. Eric Panning added nine points for Heidelberg. Zachary Chatmon also recorded six points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

