Dawson's 19 lead Akron over South Dakota State 81-75

Led by Mikal Dawson's 19 points, the Akron Zips defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 81-75 in a season opener for both teams
1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mikal Dawson's 19 points helped Akron defeat South Dakota State 81-75 in a season opener on Monday night.

Dawson also had five rebounds for the Zips. Sammy Hunter scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman was 4 of 10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 14 rebounds and five assists.

The Jackrabbits were led by Zeke Mayo, who posted 28 points and four steals. William Kyle III added 16 points for South Dakota State. Charlie Easley also had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Akron is a matchup Friday with Southern Miss at home. South Dakota State hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

