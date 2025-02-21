Dawson and Loyola Chicago host Dayton

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on Dayton after Jayden Dawson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago's 77-69 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Ramblers are 13-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Flyers are 8-5 against A-10 opponents. Dayton has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago's average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton scores 6.3 more points per game (75.1) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson is averaging 13.5 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.