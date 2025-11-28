Dawkins scores 15, Youngstown State takes down Chicago State 87-64

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins' 15 points helped Youngstown State defeat Chicago State 87-64 on Friday.
Dawkins shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (4-4). Cris Carroll scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Vladimer Salaridze shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
The Cougars (0-8) were led by Chauncey Gibson, who recorded 14 points. CJ Ray added 14 points for Chicago State. Doyel Cockrill III also had 11 points and five assists. The Cougars prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
