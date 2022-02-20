Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Davis scores 31 to lead Detroit past Wright St. 80-75

news
1 hour ago
Antoine Davis had 31 points as Detroit stretched its home win streak to seven games, edging past Wright State 80-75

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 31 points as Detroit extended its home winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Wright State 80-75 on Sunday.

Noah Waterman had 12 points for Detroit (12-13, 9-6 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 11 points. Matt Johnson had nine rebounds.

Wright State scored 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Tim Finke scored a career-high 21 points for the Raiders (16-13, 13-7). Tanner Holden added 20 points and eight rebounds. Trey Calvin had 14 points.

The Titans evened the season series against the Raiders. Wright State defeated Detroit 90-59 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years
2
Springfield schools on ballot for voters to approve continuing levy
3
Student of the Week Triad High School
4
Athlete of the Week Triad High School
5
COVID-19 cases continue their decline in Clark County: What the latest...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top